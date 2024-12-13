Winchester firefighter dies in line of duty

RANDOLPH COUNTY — "Rest in peace 4510, we will carry your legacy with us." The Winchester Fire Department is grieving the loss of one of their own, who died in the line of duty Thursday.

According to the department, crews were dispatched to the area of Watson and Brown St. for a residential structure fire. When they arrived, crews were met with an aggressive fire that was rapidly progressing.

While inside the structure, the department said firefighter Rick Sanders began to feel unwell and exited the residence.

He was tended to by medics and moved into an ambulance where he then went into cardiac arrest. Despite aggressive action to reverse this, Sanders later died at the hospital.

"Firefighter Rick Sanders served his community faithfully and diligently for the majority of his adult life. He is survived by a wife, Billie, 4 children and 4 grandchildren with another grandchild on the way. His sacrifice for his community will never be forgotten," Winchester Fire Department said in a social media post.

