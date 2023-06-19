Wine Market & Table closing in Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS — Wine Market & Table in Fountain Square is closing.

After six years at the corner Shelby and Prospect streets, the wine shop will seize operations Saturday.

The business shared the news on social media with the following message.

... As you can imagine, this is a difficult decision for us to make. In recent months, staffing, particularly in the kitchen, has been extremely challenging and we do not see that changing anytime soon. The constant up and down of that has taken its toll, on us, our front of house staff, and especially on our regular guests. We made so many friends as we brought wine and food to Fountain Square. We have truly enjoyed getting to know you and drinking great wine with you... To our guests, neighbors, friends, and family we thank you for your support over the years. It’s been quite an adventure." Wine Market & Table

The store will be open this Thursday – Saturday from Noon – 6 p.m. for carryout wine sales.

They expect wine to sell quickly as most will be marked down prices.