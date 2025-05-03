Winners announced for the 2025 IU Health 500 Festival Mini-Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS —Downtown Indianapolis buzzed with excitement as tens of thousands participated in the IU Health 500 Festival Mini-Marathon Saturday.

The event kicked off with the Delta Dental 5K, where Olin Hacker from Flagstaff, Arizona, claimed victory in the men’s division with a swift time of 13:31.93. In the women’s race, Josette Andrews of Boulder, Colorado, finished first at 15:05.55. For non-USATF competitors, Matt Moler of Midwest City, Oklahoma, won the men’s 5K in 15:24.86, while Lilly Higgins from Arcada, Indiana, secured the women’s title at 18:26.45.

In the Mini-Marathon, Brandon Olden from Richmond, Kentucky, triumphed as the male winner with a remarkable 1:04:39.45, while Mercy Chelangat of Flagstaff, Arizona, took the women’s title at 1:10:31.25.

For full results from the races, click here.

Excitement is already building for next year's race. You register for the 50th Running of the Mini-Marathon on May 2, 2026 by clicking here.