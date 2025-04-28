Winners of historic preservation month photo contest revealed

INDIANAPOLIS — The Department of Natural Resources Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology has announced the winners of its annual Historic Preservation Month photo contest.

According to the press release, the winning photos and other entries will be featured on the DNR’s Instagram account, @Indianadnr, throughout the month of May.

And the winners are:

Altered:

Michael J. Sears of Newburgh (Warrick County)

Photo subject: August Rosenberger Building in Evansville

Michael Sears

Black and White:

Wilhelmina Leach of Georgetown (Floyd County)

Photo subject: O’Bannon Woods State Park

Wilhelmina Leach

Color:

Thomas Adams of Evansville (Vanderburgh County)

Photo subject: George Rogers Clark Memorial

Thomas Adams

Kids:

Grace White of Hanna (LaPorte County)

Photo subject: University of Notre Dame

Grace White

Preservation Month Annual Theme:

Jennifer Minnis of Paris, IL

Photo subject: St. Mary-of-the-Woods College