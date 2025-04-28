Watch Now
Winners of historic preservation month photo contest revealed

INDIANAPOLIS — The Department of Natural Resources Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology has announced the winners of its annual Historic Preservation Month photo contest.

According to the press release, the winning photos and other entries will be featured on the DNR’s Instagram account, @Indianadnr, throughout the month of May.

And the winners are:

Altered:
Michael J. Sears of Newburgh (Warrick County)
Photo subject: August Rosenberger Building in Evansville

a7b5cffd-dfb1-425f-84dc-54a0bd934e09.png

Black and White:
Wilhelmina Leach of Georgetown (Floyd County)
Photo subject: O’Bannon Woods State Park

e2dcb708-9ffd-445a-8021-7e590cb24c10.png

Color:
Thomas Adams of Evansville (Vanderburgh County)
Photo subject: George Rogers Clark Memorial

5096c281-f076-426e-9aa2-2962b1080ce4.png

Kids:
Grace White of Hanna (LaPorte County)
Photo subject: University of Notre Dame

00f8a1f3-bf22-4854-a1c3-64917aba09d6.png

Preservation Month Annual Theme:
Jennifer Minnis of Paris, IL
Photo subject: St. Mary-of-the-Woods College

52aa4514-1861-4899-becc-a67bad96100f.png

