Winning $50K Powerball ticket sold at Carmel grocery store

HAMILTON COUNTY — Hoosier lottery players who recently bought a ticket at a Meijer in Carmel should check their tickets.

The Hoosier Lottery says a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a grocery store in Carmel.

The winning ticket was sold at Meijer Store #130, located at 1424 W. Carmel Dr., in Carmel. It matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Wednesday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers for March 20 are 13-22-27-54-66 with the Powerball of 9.

Officials encourage the winner to keep their ticket in a safe place, meet with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886.

The Powerball jackpot is expected to hit $750 million on Saturday’s drawing.