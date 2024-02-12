Winning $50K Powerball ticket sold at Indianapolis gas station

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers who have recently played the lottery should check their ticket.

The Hoosier Lottery says a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at an Indianapolis gas station.

The winning ticket was sold at Hindi Marathon, located at 7901 N. Michigan Rd. It matched four of the five numbers plus the Powerball in Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers for Feb. 10 are 27-28-34-37-44 with a Powerball of 8.

Officials encourage the winner to keep their ticket in a safe place, meet with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886.

The Powerball jackpot is expected to hit $270 million on Monday’s drawing.