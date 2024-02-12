Watch Now
Winning $50K Powerball ticket sold at Indianapolis gas station

Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million. The winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot drawn Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Posted at 8:07 PM, Feb 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-11 20:07:20-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers who have recently played the lottery should check their ticket.

The Hoosier Lottery says a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at an Indianapolis gas station.

The winning ticket was sold at Hindi Marathon, located at 7901 N. Michigan Rd. It matched four of the five numbers plus the Powerball in Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers for Feb. 10 are 27-28-34-37-44 with a Powerball of 8.

Officials encourage the winner to keep their ticket in a safe place, meet with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886.

The Powerball jackpot is expected to hit $270 million on Monday’s drawing.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

