Indy Winter Farmers Market returns to AMP at 16 Tech

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Winters Farmers Market has returned to the AMP at 16 Tech, showcasing some Indiana's best fresh produce, baked items, meats, cheeses, and other goods.

Hosted by Growing Places Indy, the farmers market is entering its 15th season and will run every Saturday through April 27. Hours of operation will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 12:30 p.m.

Most people are familiar with outdoor farmers market but according to Co-market manager Shalise Lee, an indoor market has its unique benefits.

"The benefit of having an indoor farmers market is that our community can access fresh produce throughout the year," Shalise Lee said. "When it's not growing in the ground its really hard to get it fresh, local and organic but coming to this farmers market we can bring farmers from all around the state together to provide all kinds of local goods."

The market has also grown since last year. Last year, the market averaged around 45 vendors. This year, the market had 90 applicants and 80 vendors that will be coming through the space throughout the winter.

The most unique aspect of the Indy Winters Farmers Market is that they triple SNAP dollars.

"Any SNAP participants can come and double their dollars, but uniquely to us is we will triple. So, if you spend twenty you'll walk away will sixty dollars to spend on produce," Lee said.

Beginning Dec. 2, additional programs will be added to the market, including yoga, meditation and sound immersion.

For customers looking to improve their Spanish or English speaking skills, classes will be facilitated by teachers from Global Prep Academy at IPS Riverside 44.

Learn more about the Indy Winters Farmer Market at their website.

