Winter storm prompts Marion County travel watch as crashes spike overnight

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County officials upgraded the local travel status to a Travel Watch Saturday as a winter storm continues to batter central Indiana, marking the second level of emergency travel restrictions.

Under a Travel Watch, conditions are considered threatening to public safety. Only essential travel — such as commuting to work or responding to emergencies — is recommended during the watch status.

Marion County EMA

Overnight crash surge

The dangerous conditions led to a significant spike in traffic incidents across Indianapolis overnight, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Perrine.

In Marion County and surrounding counties, overnight crash numbers included:

78 crashes, including 10 with injuries

16 slide-offs

27 motorist assists for disabled vehicles

Officials are actively monitoring road conditions and may escalate Marion County's travel status as the storm progresses. Indiana uses three travel status levels: Advisory, Watch and Warning.

Safety recommendations

For those who must travel, officials recommend:



Drive with extreme caution

Allow extra travel time

Leave plenty of room between vehicles, including snowplows

Notify family or friends upon arrival

Keep vehicles fueled

Carry emergency supplies including blankets, a small shovel, charged phone

For minor property-damage accidents, drivers should exchange information and continue on their way. Weather impacts may delay first responder and tow truck response times.

Call 911 only for emergencies. For non-emergencies, dial 311.

View current travel advisories and definitions at www.in.gov/dhs/travel-advisory-map/.