Winter weather brings dangerous driving conditions across Indiana

INDIANA — Public agencies across Indiana are warning drivers about hazardous road conditions as winter weather creates slick roads and numerous crashes throughout the state.

I-70 in Vigo County was temporarily shut down due to multiple crashes involving 20-30 vehicles. Indiana State Police from the Putnamville district responded to the incidents near the 15-mile marker westbound.

"Troopers are responding to multiple accidents on I-70 near the 15 mile marker westbound and the interstate is currently shut down for accident clean up. Please seek an alternate route or stay home if traveling is not necessary!" ISP said in a social media post.

Similar conditions are affecting other parts of the state. The Grant County Sheriff's Office issued warnings about deteriorating conditions on I-69.

"I-69 in Grant County is rough right now, and conditions are getting worse by the hour," the sheriff's office posted on social media, advising drivers to reduce speed, leave plenty of room between vehicles, and expect slick spots and sudden slowdowns.

Grant County Sheriff's Office

Delaware County has been placed under a Travel Advisory, the lowest level of local travel warning. Delaware County Emergency Management officials said routine travel may be restricted due to hazardous conditions and encouraged residents to avoid unnecessary travel.

"Numerous accidents have kept our first responders very busy this morning, with more, heavier snow expected this afternoon," the emergency management agency stated.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office reported deputies responded to 12 motor vehicle crashes in just two hours, warning drivers about a second round of snow approaching.

Winter Driving Safety Tips

If you must travel, authorities recommend:

• Reduce your speed significantly below posted limits

• Leave plenty of room between your vehicle and others

• Expect slick spots and sudden slowdowns

• Use caution around first responders and road crews

• Avoid sudden movements - brake, accelerate, and turn gradually

• Stay home if travel is not necessary

The travel advisory means individuals should use caution or avoid certain areas due to hazardous situations. More snow is expected throughout the afternoon, potentially worsening road conditions.

Authorities are urging drivers to consider postponing non-essential trips until conditions improve.

A winter storm warning is in effect for most of Indiana until 10 a.m. Sunday.