Winter weather creates blood shortage across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The recent winter weather and freezing temperatures have created more than just traffic problems — they've also led to a significant drop in Indiana's blood supply.

Officials with Versiti Blood Center of Indiana say the weather has brought donations to a near standstill. The center has lost more than 1,000 expected donations over just the past three days due to canceled appointments and delayed blood drives.

The shortage comes at a critical time since blood cannot be stockpiled and has a limited shelf life.

"We have people battling chronic conditions every day — leukemia, sickle cell, trauma still happens, surgery still happens," said Penny Schroeder with Versiti. "So, blood is needed every day of the year despite weather."

The blood center is asking healthy Hoosiers to donate when it's safe to travel.

"We're very appreciative for Hoosiers that donate, all the time, and our ask is that if you haven't donated and it's safe to do so for you, come on in and donate blood," Schroeder said.

Donating blood takes about one hour and donors should be feeling healthy before giving.

Donation centers remain open despite the weather conditions for those who can safely travel.

Donor center locations:

CARMEL: 726 Adams St., Suite 150

FISHERS: 11005 Allisonville Road

GREENWOOD: 8739 U.S. 31 South

INDIANAPOLIS: 3450 N. Meridian St.

LAFAYETTE: 2200 Elmwood Ave., Suite D-16

TERRE HAUTE: 2021 S. Third St.

More information can be found, here.