Winter weather guide: warming centers, snow crews and utilities ready for storm

Central Indiana faces a dangerous winter storm this weekend, with 6-10 inches of snow expected Saturday night through Sunday morning and wind chills dropping as low as 25 degrees below zero in northern areas.

The heaviest snowfall will occur overnight Saturday into early Sunday, creating hazardous travel conditions. Temperatures will remain in single digits through next week.

Warming centers open Saturday

The city has activated 15 Indy Parks Family Centers as warming centers during the extreme weather event. All facilities are closed Sundays but will operate Saturday and weekdays with extended hours.

Most warming centers will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with some locations offering different hours. Weekday operations generally run from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., though specific times vary by location.

Saturday warming center locations include:



Broad Ripple Park Family Center, 1426 Broad Ripple Avenue

Frederick Douglass Park Family Center, 1616 E. 25th Street

Garfield Park Burrello Family Center, 2345 Pagoda Drive

Krannert Park Family Center, 605 S. High School Road

Washington Park Family Center, 3130 E. 30th Street

For complete center listings and hours, click here or call 2-1-1.

State emergency response

Governor Mike Braun has mobilized state resources ahead of the storm, placing the Indiana National Guard on active duty to support inclement weather operations.

"Indiana's first responders and state agencies are prepared to keep Hoosiers safe during severe winter weather," Braun said. "I encourage all Hoosiers to monitor the forecasts for your area, take the necessary precautions to stay safe, and plan travel accordingly."

The governor temporarily waived hours-of-service restrictions for motor carriers transporting propane gas to ensure adequate heating fuel supplies. Similar restrictions for poultry and livestock transportation have also been lifted.

INDOT deploys massive snow response

The Indiana Department of Transportation will deploy over 940 plow trucks and over 1,600 plow operators throughout the weekend, with additional winter operations personnel providing support.

All available plows and drivers will work state-maintained roads including state highways, interstates and U.S. routes. Crews will remain active for the duration of the storm and afterward to continue cleanup efforts.

According to INDOT, it takes an average of two to three hours for crews to complete a full snow route. During heavy snowfall rates, roadways will become snow-covered between plow passes.

Extreme temperatures will hinder salt effectiveness, making plowing INDOT's main strategy during this weather event.

Utility companies prepare for demand

AES Indiana is fully staffed with heating systems expected to work two to three times harder once temperatures drop below 10 degrees. The utility asks customers to turn thermostats down a couple degrees if possible to reduce grid strain.

Mallory Swank, AES communications director, recommends turning ceiling fans clockwise and adding weather stripping to help heating systems work more efficiently.

Duke Energy Indiana doesn't expect widespread outages since forecasters predict light, fluffy snow rather than ice. The utility has self-healing grid technology that can automatically reroute power and sometimes restore service before customers know it's out.

Tina Noel, Duke Energy spokesperson, warns against using generators or space heaters inside homes due to carbon monoxide dangers. Generators should be used at least 20 feet from homes.

Both utilities recommend customers charge devices, gather batteries and flashlights, and locate warming shelters through emergency apps as precautions.

Emergency shelter response

Indianapolis has opened additional overnight shelters for people experiencing homelessness, lowering its activation threshold from negative 15-degree wind chill to 25 degrees Fahrenheit as part of a pilot program.

The city has already helped over 600 individuals at overnight warming centers and family shelters this winter, according to Andrew Merkley, director of the Office of Public Health and Safety.

Safety tips

Officials recommend residents avoid unnecessary travel Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Those who must drive should:

Slow down and adjust speed for road conditions

Maintain extra following distance

Never tailgate snowplows

Keep vehicles maintained with full gas tanks

Clear all snow and ice from windows, lights, and signals

Residents should prepare emergency kits with snacks, water, phone chargers, blankets, and sand or cat litter. Charge electronic devices and have extra batteries available in case of power outages.

Stay informed

Real-time travel information is available at 511in.org or through the INDOT TrafficWise app. County travel advisories can be found on the Indiana Department of Homeland Security's Travel Advisory Map.

For warming shelter information, call 2-1-1. Weather updates are available through the National Weather Service.