Wiz Khalifa, Sean Paul, DaBaby coming to Ruoff Music Center in July

NOBLESVILLE — Wiz Khalifa and Sean Paul are bringing the heat to Ruoff Music Center this summer with their co-headlining Good Vibes Only Tour.

The tour will feature special guest DaBaby, along with support from Chevy Woods, Fedd the God, and DJ Bonics on Sunday, July 13, as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

Wiz Khalifa, who has toured in amphitheaters since 2012, is fresh off the release of his new album, Kush + Orange Juice 2, which debuted two weeks ago.

Sean Paul is also bringing his energy to the tour, following the conclusion of his 2025 UK arena tour with Ashanti, wrapping up this April.

TICKETS: Tickets for the Good Vibes Only Tour will go on sale starting Wednesday, April 30, at 10 a.m. local time with presales available for Citi cardmembers. The general public on-sale begins May 2 at 10 AM local time available here.

CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card for the Good Vibes Only Tour. Citi cardmembers can access presale tickets starting Wednesday, April 30, at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, May 1, at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, click here.