WNBA All-Star Host Committee announces grant awardees

INDIANAPOLIS — The WNBA All-Star game may not be coming to town for another five months, but it's already making a real and lasting impact, considering the community's needs.

As Indianapolis prepares to host the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend in July, it's tipping off projects that will impact the next generation.

Four Hoosier nonprofits each received $1 million in grants that will help youth learn, play and grow.

Marvella is a campus dedicated to girls' sports, and leadership experience is in the works off I-65 at Fair Oaks Farms in Indiana.

"Not only are we going to afford girls ages eight to 18 a wonderful, wonderful experience to play sports, we also have a success center where we're going to help girls learn about mental health, leadership and nutritional health," Allison Barber, Executive Leader and Board Chair for the Marvella Foundation, said.

Barber, the former Indiana Fever President, stepped down from her role at the end of the 2024 season to lead the Marvella Foundation.

"I feel so fortunate to have been at the Indiana Fever during the rebuild to the greatest heights they're at now. The future is so bright for the Fever. I'm cheering them on. I'm a fan, just like you," Barber said.

They plan to use their grant money towards a championship court.

"We're so thrilled and honored to be the recipient of a WNBA All-Star grant. This money will help to build the championship court where girls from all over will be able to come and compete and learn and grow and develop," Barber said. "Low income, rural, urban, all of the above will now have a place and a championship court to come and show their best athletic ability."

The Marion County Commission on Youth is also benefiting from the WNBA's involvement in central Indiana.

"I just love how deeply they want to impact the community, not just with the entertainment factor, which, of course, we're all super excited to have the WNBA All-Star event happen here, but to know that they're really invested in the community and other young women who may or may not be athletes," Liz Coit, President of Marion County Commission on Youth, said.

The commission provides training and other resources for youth in Marion County.

Coit says the grant will go towards much-needed renovations making the building ADA accessible and safer.

"We made the decision to stay in this community on purpose. We are right in the heart of those we serve, but we needed some help to make our facility more supportive of the work that we do," she said.

Other grant awardees include Fletcher Place Community Center and the Parks Alliance of Indianapolis.

