Woman arrested after crashing car into building with Hebrew Israelite symbol on door

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was arrested for criminal recklessness after allegedly crashing her car into a building with the star of David on the front door. The crash happened at 11:30 p.m. Friday near 35th street and Keystone Avenue. People were in the building at the time of the crash, but no one was hurt.

According to police the woman who was driving, told them she had passed the building a couple of times and saw “Israel School” on the door. During an interview with police she told them, “yes. I did it on purpose.” According to police, she also made references to “her people back in Palestine.”

According to the Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council, the woman believed the building represented Israel in some way. The IJCRC also said the building was believed to belong to a sect of the black Hebrew Israelites, a group designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

In an email, the IJCRC said the threat level toward the Indianapolis community has not increased, but they are reminding everyone to stay vigilant,

WRTV isn’t naming the woman until formal charges are filed.