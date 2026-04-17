Woman arrested after Indiana Silver Alert issued for her disappearance

TERRE HAUTE — A 40-year-old Terre Haute woman who was the subject of an Indiana Silver Alert issued Thursday night was arrested Friday afternoon and put into the Vigo County jail.

Authorities on Thursday night thought Nichole Hiner was in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, and the Seelyville Police Department was investigating her disappearance.

Jail records and an Indiana State Police spokesman confirmed Terre Haute Police Department arrested Hiner on Friday.

In August 2024, Hiner was charged with robbery by use of force, and criminal trespass. The later charge was dropped Sept. 9 when she was convicted of robbery and sentenced to two years in Community Corrections as part of a plea deal.

Online court records show Vigo County Adult Probation on April 10 informed Vigo Superior Court 6 that Hiner had violated her probation. The records gave no details on how she may have violated her probation. An arrest warrant was issued Monday. She was booked into the jail at 1 p.m. Friday.

The Silver Alert did not mention that an arrest warrant had been issued for Hiner.

The alert was canceled about 4:20 p.m. Friday.

Terre Haute is a 75-minute drive southwest of downtown Indianapolis. Seelyville, a community that is also in Vigo County, is about a 20-minute drive northeast of Terre Haute.

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