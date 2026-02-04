Woman channels sister's disappearance into mission to help other families

INDIANAPOLIS — This weekend in Indianapolis, families touched by the pain of a missing loved one will gather, not only to grieve, but to take action.

The grassroots group The Missing Struggle was born out of heartbreak. Members say they know all too well the uncertainty, the sleepless nights and the desperate search for answers.

Five years after Katrina Overstreet's sister Cieha Taylor went missing, her family held a celebration of life.

"It's like having a funeral for someone when you don't know if they're alive or dead. That's really hard," Overstreet said.

Overstreet told WRTV what pushes her to help others who are struggling.

"Her. That's the only reason," Overstreet shared.

Overstreet founded The Missing Struggle to help other families navigate the difficult journey of having a missing loved one.

"We print flyers, host events like the one coming up. We actually look for people. I have a search and rescue dog now, so we can go on searches," Overstreet said.

She helps others while still waiting for answers in her sister's case. Taylor was last seen in Plant City, Florida.

"She dropped her boyfriend off around 4:30 p.m. on February 6, 2020. A couple of hours later, her car was found running, abandoned, with the driver's side door open and her cell phone on the ground. We haven't seen her since," Overstreet said.

From memorial tributes to sharing missing persons alerts online, Overstreet says every action counts.

According to the Indiana State Police, the most recent update shows 898 people on the ISP's missing persons bulletin. However, state police say that number is typically between 930 and 1,000 missing people.

Tiffany Tyler joined The Missing Struggle after her own heartbreaking experience. Her youngest son, Zachariah Tyler, went missing in July 2021.

After four years of silence and searching, Tyler was notified that her son's remains were found in Indianapolis. She joined the group, hoping to help other families.

"We want this to grow, and we want them to know we are here for them," Tyler said.

This weekend, their mission comes to life at the group's missing persons awareness event called Miss-versary in Indianapolis.

"Before I began this missing journey, I had no idea how many people go missing, who to call or what to do. It's just to educate the public, let them hear from families, share statistics," Overstreet said.

The Miss-versary event is Saturday at The Intimate Space Indy on East 71st Street from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Overstreet hopes the event provides a healing space for those affected by loss and uncertainty.