Woman dead after being struck by driver in Zionsville

ZIONSVILLE — A pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday morning in Zionsville.

On April 22, the Zionsville Police Department was dispatched the area of U.S. 421 near Willow Road at 6:20 a.m. on reports of an accident involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, officers located the body of a female just off the roadway nearby. Officers located a vehicle that had also been involved in the accident.

The female was identified as Dionna Scott, 42, of Indianapolis. Scott was found to be semi-conscious with labored breathing. She was transported to St. Vincent Hospital where she later died.

