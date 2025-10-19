Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on Shelby Street

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died early Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle on the south side of Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 8100 block of Shelby Street just before 4 a.m. for a personal injury accident involving a pedestrian.

The adult female pedestrian was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver who struck the pedestrian remained at the scene. IMPD-certified accident investigators responded to investigate the crash.

Preliminary information indicates the striking vehicle was traveling southbound when it hit the pedestrian. A second vehicle traveling northbound then collided with the striking vehicle, but that driver left the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.