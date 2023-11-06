Woman dies after hit-and-run crash

LAWRENCE — A woman is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Lawrence overnight. Police were called at 11:15 p.m. Sunday night to the 4400 block of North Franklin Road for a crash involving a pedestrian.

Witnesses told police a southbound vehicle, possibly a white SUV, hit a pedestrian as they were crossing Franklin Road at Records St. The driver continued south on Franklin road after hitting the woman, according to police.

The pedestrian, only identified by police as a 30-year-old woman, was taken to Eskenazi hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the woman’s name once her family has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.