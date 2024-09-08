Woman dies in crash on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is dead after a crash on the north side of Indianapolis on Sunday.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a crash in the 5900 block of Kessler Blvd E Dr. around 10 a.m.

Police believe the crash, involving two vehicles, occurred when a gray vehicle was traveling eastbound and a white vehicle was traveling westbound.

The driver and sole occupant of the gray vehicle, an adult female, was pronounced deceased on scene.

Her vehicle was damaged and Indianapolis Fire Department assisted with entrapment.

The driver of the white vehicle, an adult male, was transported to the hospital for a blood draw, which is standard policy for fatal crash investigations. Police said he did not show any signs of impairment on scene.

The two additional passengers in the white vehicle, adults, were transported to the hospital for minor injuries. Both vehicles were towed, pending further investigation.