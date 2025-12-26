Woman dies in fatal hit-and-run crash on Indy's southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is looking for the driver who struck and killed a woman on the southwest side of Indianapolis on Friday.

Police say officers were dispatched to the intersection of S. Girls School Rd. and Rockville Rd. on the report of a personal injury crash involving a pedestrian struck just before 12:30 a.m. The adult woman was found at 500 S. Girls School Rd. and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. IMPD confirmed she was pronounced deceased at the hospital a short time later.

Officers learned during the initial investigations that the suspect vehicle, later determined to be an SUV, fled the scene. Investigators said the SUV was traveling northbound on S. Girls School Rd. when it hit the victim, who was believed to be walking northbound on the east side of the S. Girls School Rd.

Investigators reported finding the suspected SUV, unoccupied, in the 500 block of Beachway Drive. The SUV has been towed for evidence, and IMPD is still looking for a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.