Woman dies in fatal two-car crash in Anderson

ANDERSON — A woman died on Saturday after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Anderson, police said.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. Anderson police responded to the area of Scatterfield Road and Purdue Parkway for a serious crash.

After preliminary investigation, police found that the driver of a Pontiac G5 was driving north on Scatterfield Road when she lost control and began to skid towards the southbound lane.

The Pontiac then struck the railroad crossing support arm, landed in the southbound lane and was struck by a Chrysler Pacifica, according to police.

The woman driving the Pontiac G6 was transported to the hospital and later died from her injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler Pacifica did not suffer serious injuries, police said.

The Madison County Coroner's Office will give an autopsy for the deceased and the crash is still being investigated.