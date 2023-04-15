Woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY — A woman died after a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Friday, according to police.

At 3:43 p.m., Johnson County Sheriff's Department responded to a two car crash in the area of State Road 125 and County Road 500W, Trafalgar.

One male driver, age 16, was driving a gray 2013 GMC Sierra truck, while the driver of the other vehicle was in a blue 2005 GMC Sierra truck.

According to police, the 16-year-old driver was turning left when he struck the blue GMC that was driving straight.

The driver of the blue GMC, identified as Hugh K. Gossage, 79 and his wife in the passenger seat, Mary L. Gossage,79, were transported to the hospital.

Unfortunately, Mary K. Gossage did not survive her injuries.

The 16-year-old male driver was also transported to the hospital, but police did not state his condition nor the condition of Hugh Gossage.