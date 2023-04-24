Woman found with knife in head after being stabbed by son in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG — A woman is in serious condition after allegedly being stabbed by her son in Brownsburg on Monday.

At 12:23 pm, Brownsburg PD was called to the 1500 block of Midnight Pass in the Summer Ridge subdivision on reports of a person stabbed.

Upon arrival, police said they found a woman in the front yard suffering from multiple stab wounds, including a kitchen knife "impaled in her skull."

According to police, the woman was able to tell officers that her son had beat and stabbed her before fleeing from the house.

Neighbors were able to tell police where the son fled and he was located at the pool house of the subdivision.

Police took the son into custody for questioning.

The scene is still very active, but according to police there is no further danger to the community.

The woman is in serious condition and is currently in surgery.