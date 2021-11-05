Woman isn't letting MS diagnosis stop her from running in Monumental Marathon this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — The Monumental Marathon will bring thousands of people to Indianapolis on Saturday, and those who are running bring thousands of inspiring and personal stories with them.

For marathon runner Cheryl Hile, Indianapolis is just one stop on an incredible, personal journey filled with challenges and triumphs.

Hile has been running in marathons for more than 20 years, but she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2006.

"It was very shocking," said Hile. "I was depressed and I did end up going on anti-depressants for a while."

That diagnosis, however, did not stop her in her tracks. And, she refuses to let it break her stride.

She's running in the Monumental Marathon this weekend, and Hile is the first person in the world with multiple sclerosis to run a marathon on all seven continents; proving that where there's a will, there's a way.

But, she did have to overcome a major physical issue before she could run again. To deal with that challenge, Hile wears a custom-made ankle-foot.

It's a brace that holds her foot up and allows her to run.

On Saturday, Hile will participate in her first marathon since the pandemic and she's eager to be reunited with her teammates. It's a group she started called "Run a Mile in My Shoes."

There are about 300 team members from 23 countries and 43 states. 50 of her teammates will be in Indianapolis with Hile running the marathon, and the rest will join her virtually.