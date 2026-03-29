Woman killed in house fire in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY — An investigation is underway in Monroe County after a house fire left one woman dead on Saturday.

Investigators with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said emergency crews were dispatched to the structure fire at 7000 S. Strain Ridge Road at 2:51 p.m.

Fire units began working the fire and recovered the deceased woman from inside the residence. The identity of the victim and her cause and manner of death will be released later by the Monroe County Coroner.

The Monroe Fire Protection District said initial findings do not point to foul play.

The multi-agency investigation into this incident is ongoing.

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