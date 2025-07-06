Woman killed in two vehicle crash in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY — A Kokomo woman has died following a two-vehicle crash on Friday evening, according to the Howard County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of CR 600 East and CR 100 South around 10:53 p.m.

At the scene, officers found that two vehicles had rolled over due to a crash, and the occupants were trapped inside the cars.

After the victims were taken to an area hospital, one victim was pronounced deceased at 11:34 p.m.

HCSO has identified the victim as 59-year-old Angela Dawn Murdock of Kokomo as the passenger in a car being driven by James S. Murdock, her husband.

Preliminary investigations indicate James S. Murdock was driving his White Jeep Compass westbound on County Road 100 South.

As he crossed the intersection of 600 East, a Jeep Grand Cherokee was southbound and failed to stop, striking the passenger side of Murdock’s vehicle.

The southbound vehicle was driven by 25-year-old Dakota Pogue of Kokomo.

At this time, investigators believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.

The Howard County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating this crash and asks anyone with information to contact Sgt. Chris Cramer at (765) 456-2020.