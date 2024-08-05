Woman killed while dogsitting on west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died on August 2 after being attacked by dogs on the city's west side.

According to IMPD, the woman was dogsitting in the 600 block of Olin Avenue. IMPD were called to the home on a report of a person down around 6 p.m. on Friday.

The woman was found suffering from dog bites and died at the scene.

According to police, the woman was attacked by at least one dog in the yard of the home. The dogs remained confined to the yard after the attack.

Police say IACS has taken custody of the animals.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the woman at a later date.