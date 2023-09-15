Woman rescued after falling from train bridge on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Wayne Township Fire Department and Indianapolis Fire Department rope rescue came together to rescue a woman who fell from a train bridge on the west side of Indianapolis Thursday evening.

According to Wayne Township Fire, the woman was with a friend when she fell from the bridge, located around 1/4 of a mile south of Crawfordsville, prompting a call for assistance.

The department was not given a specific address but after a lengthy investigation, they found the caller on the train tracks. They saw that the victim had fallen off the bridge and down an embankment.

Due to the location of the woman, it was determined by rescuers that a rope team would be needed and they were called in to assist.

Wayne Township Fire Department

The rope teams led by WTFD Ladder 82, made a 1/4 mile trek to the victim from Crawfordsville Road and Louise Lane, and started setting up the rope system that would eventually bring the woman to safety.

The victim was brought up to flat ground and carried by hand to paramedics.

She was then transported to an area trauma center where the department said her condition is unknown.