Woman sentenced to 10 years in prison after hitting teen while high on fentanyl

INDIANAPOLIS — A Franklin woman will spend 10 years in prison after hitting and seriously injuring a 13-year-old girl as she was boarding a school bus.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced that Melanie Mudd has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, with 8 years to be served in the Department of Correction, for hitting 13-year-old Hope Thomas.

The incident occurred on June 26 at the intersection of Washington Street and Kitley Avenue on the east side of Indianapolis. Court documents show Mudd was found to have fentanyl and Delta 9 THC in her blood.

Mudd pled guilty in November to charges of Causing Serious Bodily Injury when Operating a Vehicle with a Schedule I or II Substance in Blood, a Level 5 Felony, along with the Habitual Offender Enhancement.

“We are pleased with the sentence ordered in this case. The defendant will now spend substantial time in prison for her careless actions,” said Prosecutor Mears. “No one expects a disaster like this to happen when a teen is merely boarding a school bus. I want to recognize the strengthen and grace this young survivor has carried throughout this entire process.”

The incident has raised concerns about road safety. Shortly after the incident, Thomas's mother teamed up with pedestrian safety organization to sound the alarm for safer roads. The organization hung banners around the city, including the one Thomas was hit.

