Woman who went missing in Wayne County found dead in a creek

WAYNE COUNTY — A woman who went missing in Wayne County over the weekend was found dead in a creek on Tuesday morning.

Lorena Scott, 59, was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 6 a.m. During the initial search, her vehicle was found crashed on New Paris Pike near Mid Drive, but she was not found near the crash site.

Law enforcement officials considered Scott a missing person. Investigators say they spoke with her family members, reviewed security footage and financial records, and asked for the public’s help in locating her.

With no leads, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office expanded its search.

On Tuesday, multiple drone teams were used to search for Scott. She was located dead in a creek adjacent to a large culvert more than a quarter mile east of the crash site, police say.

Scott’s cause of death has not been determined but police do not believe there was foul play.

