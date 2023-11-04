Women in STEM encourage teen girls to go in the field at Go Red Go STEM event

INDIANAPOLIS — Around 100 girls were at the Madam Walker Theater on Friday to learn about career options in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math also known as STEM.

Men outnumber women in the field. For ladies working in the industry, like Carrie Rhodes, she grew up in household full of STEM professionals. She says her parents encouraged she and her sister to pursue a career in the industry.

“My mom was a computer science major so it was part of our family upbringing,” Rhodes said.

Now she serves as the director of electronics for Allegion, a worldwide security company based in Carmel. She admits that the industry has gotten more diverse but it wasn’t always like that.

"When I was in school, I was usually the only woman in the classroom,” Rhodes said. “It has certainly changed but It's taken a while. I've gotten very comfortable with that kind of it situation but I definitely see a lot more women with confidence."

Women like her are hoping to inspire the next generation. During her presentation to the girls in attendance, she talked about what she does and shared how diverse the industry can be. One young girl says she didn’t know women worked in the field more than they used to.

“It’s very nice and refreshing because I don't really see that that much but to know that there is a lot of women in those careers it's very nice," Aylene Tyler a Junior in High School said.

According to the U.S. Department of labor in 2021 there were 10 million workers in STEM occupations. That is expected to grow to almost 11 percent by 2031.

Women in the industry hope girls at Friday's event will fill the need for more STEM professionals.

The list of options for STEM is wide; from engineering to computer science and even working in a medical lab. Women in the industry want young girls to know that anything is possible.

"You don't have to be the A plus student in all of your STEM classes. You just have to have interest and a desire to challenge yourself and continue to work and progress forward,” Rhodes said.

You can find a list of stem certified schools in Indiana on the Department of Education’s website. Once there, scroll down to the STEM education link.

Also, the IUPUI Center for young children offers a STEM pre-k school experience. Enrollment is open to the public. The center is holding an open house for parents interested in getting their four- and five-year-old’s into the STEM program. It's Thursday, November 9 from 6 to 7:30 PM at the center off of Limestone Street in Indy. Reserve a spot on the website.