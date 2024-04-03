Women lead majority of Franciscan Health's executive-level management positions in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Women rule the day at Franciscan Health in Central Indiana.

The majority of executive-level management positions at the health care provider are women, including at the very top.

"My job here is to inspire and empower people to do what they do best, and that is to deliver exceptional care at Franciscan Health," said Lori Price, president and CEO of Franciscan Health for Central Indiana.

WRTV

Price leads a team with over 4,000 healthcare workers and support staff.

"As a female leader, I feel very honored and responsible to carry out our sister's mission. People come here because we take care the whole person — mind, body and soul," said Price.

She's the only woman to fill that leadership role.

"It is unique. I am the only female CEO in the system right now," she said.

Franciscan Health said most of it's C-Suite is women-led.

WRTV

"C-Suite at Franciscan Health in Central Indiana is Chief Nursing Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, HR, Chief Medical Officer and physician network. Our job is to lead this region," said Price.

"It's a first for Franciscan, so it is very cool we happen to all be women but have a strong C-Suite here and it's reflective of the current talents that are here, but it is cool to be a part of that," said Chief Nursing Officer, Dawn Scott.

Scott started her career as a bedside nurse in Canada and climbed her way up the ladder.

Part of her daily duties include making sure nurses are OK, and there's enough staff for patients.

"I have a responsibility as operations of nursing at the three central Indiana health facilities. That includes managing labor and staff," said Scott.

While the women are in charge of decision making, they thank their founding sisters.

"We are founded on a group of very strong women and they started this ministry many, many years ago. We wouldn't be here without them," said Price.

They hope to inspire others in the medical field.

"Being a female leader, I think brings a unique skill-set that others don't have," said Price.

"My message to women, or girls who will become women, is striving for excellence. If you strive for excellence, you will succeed in whatever you do," said Scott.