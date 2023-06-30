Women working in construction are coming together to mentor each other in a male dominated field

INDIANAPOLIS — Construction is a male dominated field, but according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more women have been entering the trade since 2014.

Now, those women are working together to make sure the industry is more welcoming to professionals like them.

Mia Farrell is one woman who has been working in the construction industry for several years. She is a Design Consultant at A-Co.

When she met with WRTV at a construction site on Thursday, she was taking measurements for cabinets in a new custom-built home.

"When I got into design, it really didn't even register in my mind that construction was a male dominated field," Farrell said. “I was just like, I want to design things because I am good at it. "

According to the National Association of Women in Construction, of the 10.7 million construction workers in the United States, 9.5 million are men, meaning just over one million are women.

“Over the past 12 to 15 years, I’ve come to realize that so much of it is interacting with men in the field. It’s important to be able to assert yourself and say, ‘I know what I’m doing’ and being able to be confident,” Farrell said.

With the industry being male dominated, women can often feel as if they aren’t being mentored or given the same opportunities.

"How do I get a seat at the table,” Keriann Logan, Marketing Director for Haven, said. “How do I negotiate my salary, get a promotion or get a better job? What do I put on my resume? How do I get the same respect in the industry that men have?”

These are a few questions that will be answered at the Women Build It Conference.

The conference will help women in the construction industry meet mentors and get advice from others in the industry.

Women who would like to have a career in construction are also encouraged to get involved.

"Don't be intimidated, you can do it. Have faith in yourself and have respect for yourself, and other people will follow,” Logan said. “If you believe in what you are doing and your abilities, people will believe that you can do it as well.”

The Women Build It Conference will take place at the Forum Events Center in Fishers on August 30. To purchase tickets, click here.