Women’s sports bar “The Sports Bra” coming to Indy, pop-up events already drawing big crowds

INDIANAPOLIS — A new sports bar centered entirely around women’s sports is coming to Indianapolis, and even before it opens, it’s already bringing fans together.

It’s called The Sports Bra, a franchise that started in Portland, Oregon and is expanding to cities like Las Vegas, Boston, St. Louis, and now Indianapolis.

“This is the first time that The Sports Bra community got together to watch a Fever game,” said Eve Keller, Franchise Owner.

Franchise owner Eve Keller is leading the effort to open The Sports Bra in Indy, and says it’s about more than just a place to watch games.

She says it’s about building a community that celebrates and supports women’s sports.

“The fans of women’s sports are the most loyal and passionate people,” Keller told WRTV.

While the bar isn’t expected to open until late 2026 near downtown, Keller and her team are already hosting pop-up watch parties across the city.

This past Sunday, nearly 90 people packed into The District Tap on the Northside to cheer on the Indiana Fever in the playoffs.

“People just want a space of their own to actually watch women’s sports,” Keller said. “We’re popping up all over, and I did three or four events in September, and we’ve got just as many coming in October.”

Fans like Jan White say the response has already shown the strong demand for this kind of space in Indy.

“People are collaborating, connecting and feeling the strength of being together,” White said.

Keller says investor interest is strong, staff is lined up and the final step is securing a location.

“We just need to find a location and get this open as soon as possible,” she said.

“We’re already on the map as one of the top women’s sports cities, and this is only going to help,” said White.

Until the doors officially open, the pop-up events will continue. If Sunday’s crowd is any indication, the excitement is only growing.