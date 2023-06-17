WonderRoad Music Fest implements “Gun Free Zone” as part of Indy's new violence reduction plan

INDIANAPOLIS — The WonderRoad Music Fest is back in Indianapolis but this time, it’s gun free.

It’s the first event to implement gun free zones as a part of Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett’s new violence reduction plan.

Attendees of the music festival are screened by sensors meant to detect firearms made by Evolv Technology.

Elevation Group, the company that owns and promotes the music festival, reached out to the City of Indianapolis and Indy Parks to talk about having a gun free zone due to safety concerns.

“We got aligned with Mayor Hogsett and partnered with Evolv Technology. Now we’ve got a system in place that’s unobtrusive but can detect that you’re not carrying weapons,” Denny Young, President of Elevation Group, said.

The technology is similar to the metal detectors found at the gates of the Indianapolis 500.

“We’re on a mission, and that mission is to keep people safe,” Michael Martin, with Evolv Technology, said. “At Evolv, we believe people should be able to live, work, learn and play in an environment where they are not worried about gun violence.”

Martin says the technology is used at various different hospitals, schools, music and sporting events and workplaces around the country.

“Safety is paramount. Security is paramount. There have been violent shootings, not only in schools and malls but at music festivals as well. We have a responsibility to ensure the safety of our patrons,” Young said.

Martin says Evolv’s passion for creating this technology stems from the Boston Marathon bombings that took place in 2013.

“Our company is from Boston, and the bombings is what started our passion to keep people safe," Martin said. “99% of the people coming in are going to be good people. We want to catch the 1% who have nefarious ideas.”

WonderRoad Music Festival is held at Garfield Park and showcases 26 bands across three different stages on Saturday and Sunday.

The bands performing include Weezer, Local Natives, X Ambassadors, Teagan & Sara, Lovelytheband and more.

Tickets are still available on the fest’s website or at the Garfield Park box office.

