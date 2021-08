MARTINSVILLE — With more than 60% of students absent for COVID-related reasons, students at John R. Wooden Middle School will do e-learning from August 23-27.

Hot spots will be available for pickup on August 23 at the school between 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Information about free meal pickup will be sent by the Food Service Team.

All athletics and extracurricular activities for the week are cancelled.

Students will return to the school August 30.