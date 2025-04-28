ARCADIA— Just outside Arcadia a new farm is doing more than raising animals.

Woolly Yak Ranch and Winery is giving people with special needs, including the owners’ son, a chance to work, learn and build a future.

Chris and Cathy Lammer started the farm in 2022 with their twin sons, Jacob and Zachary.

Jacob is on the autism spectrum, and the family wanted to create something that would give him purpose and stability.

wrtv Woolly Yak Ranch & Winery: A Family’s Mission to Cultivate Purpose and Inclusion in Hamilton County



“Jacob is a really active kid,” Chris said. “Being out here is the perfect place for him.”

The Lammers raise yaks and sheep. They grow pecans, pawpaws, persimmons and lavender on their 24-acre property.

They’ve also launched a small winery, currently offering six wines with more on the way.

An area on the property is also home to purple martin birds.

The farm isn’t just about agriculture. It’s about making space for people with disabilities to work, contribute and to be understood.

“The meaning behind this is making sure Jacob has something meaningful to do for the rest of his life,” Chris said. “Something he enjoys and that can support him.”

Jacob’s twin brother Zachary helps out on the farm and says it’s brought them closer. “I’ve been able to show him a lot of new things,” he said.

The family also hopes to employ others with special needs. They believe the farm can show the public what inclusion looks like not through a program but through everyday work.

“They’re people like anybody else,” Chris said. “They have things they like and that they are very good at."

Dr. Jill Fodstad, a psychologist at Indiana University, says jobs with routine and structure can be a good fit for people with autism.

“There’s still a lot of stigma, especially for those with more severe symptoms,” she said. “It’s not one-size-fits-all and the more we can build understanding the better.”

Dr. Fodstad says recent events have perpetuated the stigma.

"With everything going on right now in regards to our country it’s scary for those who are autistic and their families.”

Fodstad says the rise in autism diagnoses is tied to better awareness, improved science and broader recognition, not an epidemic.

Woolly Yak is trying to provide better understanding not just by providing jobs but by building awareness.

“We’re excited,” said Cathy Lammer. “This means a lot to our family and we're looking forward to sharing it.”

Woolly Yak Ranch & Winery's grand opening is scheduled for May 10 and 11.

The hours for both days will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The ranch is located at 3124 E. 266th St. in Arcadia, IN.