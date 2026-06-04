Work completed on $3 million restoration of fountains at Garfield Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Indy Parks on Saturday will unveil the restoration of longstanding fountains, a project almost two years in the making.

The fountains were already shooting water among newly landscaped walking paths on Wednesday afternoon at the Garfield Park Sunken Garden.

City planner and landscape architect George Kessler designed the Sunken Garden and the adjacent Garfield Park Conservatory, which was built in 1916 at 2505 Conservatory Drive.

Funds for the $3 million restoration project were part of an $80 million Lilly Endowment grant issued to Indy Parks in late 2022 for projects at 42 Indianapolis parks.

The Friends of Garfield Park, a group devoted to the south-side park, oversaw the project to restore the concrete walls and plumbing, and add color-changing lights to enhance the look of the fountains.

The group hopes to raise an additional $1 million for the upkeep of the fountains.

A recognition event and a ribbon-cutting, free and open to the public, were scheduled to start at 4 p.m. Saturday. Due to storms in the forecast, the event could be delayed or canceled.