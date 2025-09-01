"Workers Over Billionaires" Rallies held in Indianapolis, Bloomington

INDIANAPOLIS — Labor Day rallies took place Monday in Indianapolis and Bloomington as part of a nationwide "Workers Over Billionaires" protest.

The demonstrations were part of the "50-50-1" initiative, which organizers say rejects the billionaire capitalist agenda and aims to build a country that puts people first. The national nonviolent effort launched in May.

In Indianapolis, protesters gathered at the Indiana State Capitol. A separate rally was held outside the Monroe County Courthouse in Bloomington from noon to 3 p.m.

One of the chief demands of "50-50-1" is for the government to protect and defend Medicaid, Social Security and other programs for working people.

Michelle Bloom, who attended the Bloomington rally, said the erosion of rights concerns her most.

"Without rights, if one person is losing rights, we're all eventually going to lose those rights," Bloom said. "Just not affording people due process, that's really disturbing because our very constitution is based on that."

Bloom encouraged people to become more politically active.

"They have to get out there and let their voices be heard. They have to make calls to their legislators. They need to make calls to the president," she said. "Get out there and vote in the next election cycle."

The Bloomington rally featured speakers including Brad Meyer, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. House in Indiana's 9th District, and Dr. Joseph Varga, associate professor of Labor Studies at Indiana University.

The event also included voter registration and collected donations for a diaper and formula drive benefiting Tandem Community Birth Center and Postpartum House.

Organizers said more than 1,000 coordinated Labor Day actions took place nationwide as part of the May Day Strong Coalition efforts.