World Food Championships returns to Indianapolis for second year

INDIANAPOLIS— Some of the world’s best chefs are in Indianapolis for the World Food Championships, giving Hoosiers a chance to experience international culinary talent up close.

More than 1,300 chefs from 47 states and 20 countries are competing in what’s often called “the Olympics of the culinary world.”

“When you have something like this and bring in people from all over the world, all walks of life, and they're creating different types of cuisines, it’s amazing because you don’t find that anywhere,” said Turon Cummings, a chef in Indianapolis.

Having the WFC in Indianapolis is also a chance to showcase the Indiana food scene.

“It’s growing. It’s been here. It’s been elevating,” said Cummings.

WRTV

The event is also a major milestone for Culinary Crossroads, an Indianapolis-based organization focused on promoting the state’s food culture. Founder Larry Dickerson said hosting the World Food Championships helps position Indianapolis as a culinary destination.

“These days, when people have so much interest in food content and food competition, we can build that around what we already do here,” Dickerson said. “We already feed the world from Indiana. I think we have the chance to build another legacy — of being the culinary crossroads of America.”

WRTV

Dickerson first brought the competition to Indianapolis last year.

“The low-hanging fruit is they’ll go to our restaurants and buy our proteins and produce,” he said. “The more strategic side of it is that it will be really helpful down the road for workforce recruitment and retention.”

The World Food Championships are being held at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. You can find the schedule of events and ticket information here.

Culinary Crossroads is working to extend its contract with the event in hopes of keeping it in Indianapolis for years to come.