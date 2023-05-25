World War II dog tags to be returned to family at Indiana cemetery

ANDERSON — A French woman will travel to Indiana in June to return World War II dog tags found in a garden in France to the soldier’s family.

World War II dog tags belonging to Sgt. Jackson E. McGill were recently discovered by Valerie Prehoda in a garden near Aimens, France.

An online search for information about Sgt. McGill led Prehoda and French historian Laurent Wiart to Maplewood Cemetery in Anderson.

Prehoda will be traveling from France to the United States this summer, stopping in Anderson to personally return Sgt. McGill’s dog tags to his family.

Maplewood Cemetery is working with the McGill family to organize a ceremony on June 19, what would have been McGill’s 100th birthday.