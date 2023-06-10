'World's Largest Nerf Battle' comes to Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS — An event known as the "World's Largest Nerf Battle" is taking over Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend.

Jared's Epic Blaster Battle travels around the country to cities such as Los Angeles, Atlanta and Dallas, but this is the first time its coming to Indiana.

The event features more than 15 themed battles over four hours inside of NFL stadiums.

Giant inflatable obstacles will cover the field at Lucas Oil. Kids and families can battle with their own foam blasters and 50-thousand free darts.

"Getting to play under the lights, run around the field just like the Colts and not just be in the stadium, but be participating on the field in the stadium, it's a totally different experience. It's really fun and we're hoping we can generate a nice charitable donation," founder of Jared's Epic Blaster Battle Jared Guynes said.

The event is not only fun, but charitable with proceeds benefiting Riley Hospital for Children.

The Saturday event will start at 6 p.m. Tickets are still available at this link.

You can also find tickets at the Lucas Oil box office.

