Wrestling for a Cause: Naptown All Pro aims to curb gun violence among Indy youth

INDIANAPOLIS — Naptown All Pro strives to decrease gun violence in Indy youth one wrestling match at a time.

“All under the guise of trying to help curb, not end because we know that’s not possible, but curb gun violence among Indianapolis youth,” Operations manager Just J told WRTV.

Leaders say the group has been around for a few years now, with shows taking place at the end of every month.

WRTV

“All walks of life, we are all affected by gun violence,” Wrestler Joseline Navarro said.

The Circle City is gearing up for WWE to come to town and Fountain Square is embracing the big event. Fountain-Fletcher Districts has multiple days of events going on.

“If we can do these events to raise awareness and get them off the streets, and if we can save one person, that would mean the world,” Naptown All Pro Heavyweight Champion Isaiah Broner said.

WRTV

Naptown All Pro Wrestling will be putting on live wrestling at the Fountain Square Theatre over the next few days but with a goal bigger than themselves.

For more information on its events, click here.