Wrong-way driver kills 1, injures another on Indy's near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — One man was killed and another was injured after a driver going the wrong way hit two vehicles on Indy's northeast side Friday night.

According to IMPD, the crash happened just before 10 p.m. in the 3400 block of N. Keystone Avenue.

Police spoke with witnesses that said the driver of a pickup truck was driving southbound at a high-rate of speed, ran a red light, and crossed the center lane into the northbound lane, driving in the wrong direction.

The pickup truck then continued driving in the wrong direction and approached two northbound driving vehicles. Witnesses say the two vehicles flashed their headlights before being struck by the pickup truck.

Police said the driver of one of the northbound vehicles, an adult male died at the scene. An occupant of the second vehicle, also an adult male, was transported to the hospital. Police said the occupant complained of pain and is in stable condition.

Police said officers apprehended the driver of the pickup truck in the 3100 block of Brouse Avenue. The driver was not injured, but was transported to the hospital for a blood draw. This is standard procedure in a crash involving a death.

At this time, it is unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, according to police.

Police said the pickup driver had a suspended license.

An investigation is still underway. Police ask that anyone with information or video of the crash to call IMPD crash investigators at 317-327-6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477), if you would like to remain anonymous.

