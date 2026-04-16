WRTV adding 3 new weekend shows focused on business, sports and politics

INDIANAPOLIS — We’re adding something new to our weekend lineup.

Starting May 9, WRTV will launch three new locally focused shows — all aimed at bringing you more coverage of the stories, people and issues shaping Central Indiana.

The new programs include Business, Equity & Opportunities (BE&O), The Zone Extra, and All Indiana Politics.

BE&O will air Saturdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and highlight small businesses, nonprofits and local entrepreneurs across Indiana.

Right after that, The Zone Extra airs from 11:30 a.m. to noon, expanding our high school sports coverage with more highlights, analysis and stories about local teams and athletes.

Then on Sunday nights, All Indiana Politics will air from 11:30 p.m. to midnight, taking a closer look at state and local government, policy decisions and the issues impacting Hoosiers.

These new shows will replace paid programming and add even more local content to our schedule.

They’re also part of a bigger push at WRTV, including a recent expansion of our morning news and new additions to our team.

“With these additions, we’ve increased WRTV’s local journalistic content by seven hours per week,” said DuJuan McCoy, owner, president and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting. “We’re excited about what’s ahead and what this means for our viewers.”

Bottom line — you’ll be seeing more local stories, more coverage and more of what matters to Central Indiana.