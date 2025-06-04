WRTV anchors among seven honored in 2025 Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame

CARMEL — The Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame will recognize seven exceptional broadcasters this fall, including notable figures from WRTV. These inductees represent the rich legacy of Indiana broadcasting and the impactful contributions of radio and television professionals in the state.

WRTV is proud to celebrate the achievements of two of its distinguished representatives among this year's honorees:

Clyde Lee – A journalist with WRTV for 25 years, Lee became well-known for his insightful reports on health and medicine. He joined WRTV in 1976 and has left a lasting impact on the community through his dedication to informative journalism. Many viewers may not know that Lee also had a passion for aviation. WATCH | 70 Years Together: Clyde Lee talks about his favorite stories he covered

Diane Willis – Dianne joined WRTV in 1987 from Boston, initially believing she would stay in Indianapolis for just two years. However, she ended up working at WRTV until 2001, becoming a beloved news anchor recognized for her commitment to journalistic integrity and community involvement. WATCH | 70 Years Together: Diane Willis says RTV6 was a family

The Hall of Fame also honors:



Sandra Chapman – Investigative reporter for WISH-TV and WTHR-TV

Bob Freeman – News director and sales executive at multiple Evansville television stations

Bob Jenkins – Renowned sports auto racing announcer for ESPN and ABC

Marilyn Schultz – Former news producer for WTHR-TV and NBC

Rick West – Radio announcer and program director at WSKE Radio in Fort Wayne



They will be celebrated during a special luncheon on Tuesday, September 9, at The Bluffs at Conner Prairie in Fishers. Bob Jenkins and Marilyn Schultz will be honored posthumously.

“The Hall of Fame recognizes the contributions of prominent broadcasters who have served communities throughout Indiana, making their mark in news and sports coverage, technology, and entertainment. We look forward to celebrating this landmark achievement in September and encourage friends and family of this year’s honorees to join us in celebrating with the seven broadcasters who will be honored this year,” said Dave Arland, executive director of the Indiana Broadcasters Association.

Tickets for the luncheon, which includes a coffee social hour before the ceremony, are available for $30 each on the Indiana Broadcasters Association website: Indiana Broadcasters Association.