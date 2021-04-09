WRTV Checks: Did Carrier keep its promises to collect the $7 million in tax breaks

On February 10, 2016, Carrier announced it was moving 1,400 jobs to Monterrey, Mexico. A video of that announcement went viral, putting the company and the state in the national spotlight.



It's now been five years since Carrier was offered the $7 million in tax breaks — involving three separate funds — to keep its facility on Indianapolis' west side open.

Under that deal, Carrier was to get $5 million for keeping jobs in Indianapolis and they would be eligible for another $1 million towards training if they retain 1,069 jobs. They were also offered an additional $1 million to invest $16 million in their Indianapolis facility.

Carrier's deal with the state was signed in December 2016 and ends in December 2025.

Of the $7 million dollars in tax breaks offered to the company over the 9-year deal, state records show that the company has earned more than $3.8 million as of 2021.

QUESTION:

Has Carrier kept its promise in order to collect the tax breaks offered to them worth up to $7 million dollars?

ANSWER:

To earn those tax breaks, the company had to keep 1,069 people on the job.



WRTV confirmed that Carrier has kept their promise on this part of the deal.

The Steelworkers Union says the company is hiring more people to keep up with the demand for more furnaces. Workers are looking forward to re-negotiating a new contract after their current 4-year deal expires.

The second part of the deal involved Carrier investing $16 million in technology at their Indy facility.



WRTV also confirmed that Carrier has kept their promise on this part of the deal.

Carrier released the following statement about their technology investments:

"Yes, Carrier has invested more than $16 million in manufacturing technology and capacity enhancements, specifically making facilities upgrades and process improvements as well as adding new equipment. We also want to thank our entire workforce in Indianapolis for their hard work and dedication."



