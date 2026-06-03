WRTV Names Melea VanOstrand Weekend Morning Anchor Ahead of Weekend Relaunch

INDIANAPOLIS — WRTV has named Indianapolis native Melea VanOstrand as anchor of its returning weekend morning newscasts, which relaunch July 5 after an eight-year absence.

VanOstrand brings more than a decade of journalism experience to the role. Before returning home to Indiana, she anchored and reported in South Dakota and Fort Wayne, building a career centered on community-focused storytelling and connecting with viewers.

She joined Circle City Broadcasting in 2024 and has spent nearly two years serving central Indiana audiences.

"As WRTV brings back weekend morning news for the first time in eight years, we're excited to have Melea leading the effort," said Erika Facey, News Director. "She is a talented journalist with strong Indiana roots, a genuine connection to the communities we serve, and the ability to connect with viewers every morning."

For VanOstrand, the opportunity is a homecoming. A graduate of North Central High School, she developed an interest in journalism at an early age before earning a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Journalism from Central State University and a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from Boston University.

The return of weekend morning news marks a significant milestone for WRTV. The station's Saturday and Sunday morning newscasts will air from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., leading into Good Morning America Weekend. The relaunch restores weekend morning local news coverage to WRTV for the first time since it was discontinued under previous ownership eight years ago.

Outside the newsroom, VanOstrand is an avid equestrian who enjoys riding horses whenever she gets the chance. She also has a passion for travel and has visited more than 25 countries.

Viewers can watch VanOstrand make her debut as weekend morning anchor when WRTV's new weekend morning newscasts premiere Sunday, July 5.