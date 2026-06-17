WRTV to become 'Indiana's Ag TV Station' in new partnership with Hoosier Ag Today

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — WRTV will become Indiana's Ag TV Station through a new partnership with Hoosier Ag Today, expanding agricultural coverage across the state.

The partnership, announced Wednesday by DuJuan McCoy, owner, president and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting, will bring daily agricultural news segments to WRTV newscasts and create new opportunities for in-depth reporting on Indiana's farming industry, which contributes more than $31.2 billion annually to the state's economy.

"The importance of agriculture to our Indiana community deserves a consistent, in-depth presence in mainstream media," McCoy said. "CCB is proud to lead this important and long-overdue initiative."

Approximately 80% of Indiana's land is engaged in agricultural production, according to reports. The state ranks fifth nationally in corn production and is among the top five states in poultry, eggs, pork and ethanol production.

In addition to daily ag reports, plans for the partnership include:



Public service announcements and educational agriculture features

Coverage of food deserts and potential solutions

Agriculture-focused town halls and special programming

Expanded digital and social media storytelling

Dedicated agriculture content hubs on WRTV.com and WISHTV.com

Eric Pfeiffer, president of Hoosier Ag Today, said the organization is excited to bring agriculture reporting to a broader audience.

"We've been fortunate enough to tell agriculture's story on radio for the past 20 years across this great state, becoming Indiana's most trusted ag source," Pfeiffer said. "We're thrilled to partner with CCB to expand that reach and bridge the longstanding gap in understanding between the agricultural community and the broader public."

The initiative is scheduled to launch during the third quarter of 2026.

